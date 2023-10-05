Lady Vols embracing the unknowns of 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A month away from Tennessee’s season opener against Florida A&M, the Lady Vols have questions that need answers before the Rattlers come to town.

The question at the top of the list, when will Tamari Key be available? The Vols’ third-leading scorer from last season was sidelined with blood clots, a condition that Head Coach Kellie Harper has been taking her time to let Key fully recover.

“She’s not going to just snap her fingers and be like she was,” Harper said. “She had to sit out and do nothing for a long time. And so now we’re just trying to be as smart as we can to be able to put her in a position to be successful.”

Tennessee will play 12 non-conference games this season, with only two coming on the road. The Lady Vols play just one power 5 opponent (Florida State) away from Knoxville before entering SEC play.

“I think we’re going to be okay. We’ve experienced that. Our newcomers are all veterans. They’ve all played college basketball,” Harper said. “I think this team can handle it.”

Arguably the most anticipated matchup on Tennessee’s schedule won’t even count. Team USA will pay a visit to Rocky Top on Nov. 5. It’s the third time the two teams will meet. Harper is no stranger to the national team.

“My very first opportunity to put on a jersey was against Team USA,” recalled Harper. “I’m ready to pass it to the post and Nikki McCray took the ball and shot a layup. That was literally my first experience in an orange jersey.”

Tennessee opens the season on Nov. 7, at home against Florida A&M.

