Law enforcement to honor fallen Knox County deputy with procession

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several law enforcement agencies are expected to honor fallen Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tucker Blakely as he is taken to Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton Friday.

The procession is set to begin at 8 a.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home on Powell Drive in Powell. From there, the procession will travel along Emory Road to the church.

Previous Coverage: Public encouraged to pay respects to fallen Knox County deputy at memorial, funeral

The public has been encouraged to visit the church starting at 11 a.m. to pay respects to Deputy Blakely. Anyone in the area who needs to travel is being told to expect delays on Emory Road, Tazewell Pike and near Powell High School.

