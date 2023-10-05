Law enforcement to honor fallen Knox County deputy with procession

The procession is set to begin at 8 a.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home on Powell Drive in Powell.
People from all over East Tennessee pay respects to Deputy Blakely at the memorial outside of...
People from all over East Tennessee pay respects to Deputy Blakely at the memorial outside of the City-County Building.(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several law enforcement agencies are expected to honor fallen Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tucker Blakely as he is taken to Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton Friday.

The procession is set to begin at 8 a.m. at Mynatt Funeral Home on Powell Drive in Powell. From there, the procession will travel along Emory Road to the church.

Previous Coverage: Public encouraged to pay respects to fallen Knox County deputy at memorial, funeral

The public has been encouraged to visit the church starting at 11 a.m. to pay respects to Deputy Blakely. Anyone in the area who needs to travel is being told to expect delays on Emory Road, Tazewell Pike and near Powell High School.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people were airlifted to hospitals following a crash on Highway 127.
Multiple people airlifted after crash in Crossville
The worker died in the Mockingbird Meadows Drive area in Powell, according to TOSHA officials.
Worker dies in Powell, investigation underway
Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans was killed when his transport vehicle flipped, according to officials...
‘Greatly loved’ | Knoxville soldier, Gibbs graduate killed in Alaska crash
Suspect in custody after police presence in West Hills
Suspect in custody after police presence in West Hills
On Sept. 29, Emily Wyrick released “The Muscle Shoals Sessions EP” featuring three new songs...
‘Stay true to you and your roots’ | Knoxville singer making her way in music

Latest News

WVLT's Lexi Lepof met with forest staff to check-out the damage and find out when you can...
Cherokee National Forest still trying to recover from August floods
Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating
Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating
Paige WX
Cold front brings little rain but big cool down this weekend
Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans was killed when his transport vehicle flipped, according to officials...
‘Greatly loved’ | Knoxville soldier, Gibbs graduate killed in Alaska crash