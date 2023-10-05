One more warm day, then some rain and a big cool-down

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From t-shirts to warm layers, we have one more warm day before a cold front brings rain showers to part of our area but brings down the temperatures for everyone!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are increasing this morning, slowing down the cooling as we start at 61 degrees.

Thursday comes with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, but becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon to evening. We’re still above average, but blocking out some sun makes it slightly cooler at 83 degrees. (The average high for this time of the year in Knoxville is 76 degrees.) A stray shower is possible this evening.

Tonight comes with a few showers, as scattered rain moves in and breaks up. We’ll drop to around 63 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll have a few showers early Friday, then the front’s scattered light to moderate rain with a stray thunderstorm arrives midday Friday. This is when we have a 40% coverage of our area, that continues into the midafternoon hours. We’ll have a spotty to stray evening shower, as the winds shift and the temperature drops quickly. We’ll top out around 76 degrees, with gusts around 15 to 20 mph.

While a bonfire may sound nice this weekend, keep in mind it is very dry and this front isn’t helping! It’s also breezy, so a fire could get out of control easily. Wind gusts are around 20 mph throughout Saturday, with gusts of 25 to 30 in the mountains. Those gusts will pick up again Sunday afternoon.

This weekend is chilly! We’re below average with low 50s by Saturday morning in Knoxville, and that’s mid to upper 40s in the higher elevations. We’ll have a beautiful sunny Saturday, but we’re only warming to around 67 degrees. We’ll drop to around 45 in Knoxville by Sunday morning, and that’s some upper 30s in the higher elevations. Now frost is “possible” but there is a light breeze that can keep that away. Sunday is mostly sunny, with a few more clouds for the northern half of our area, with a high of 66 degrees in Knoxville.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we start the week with another very chilly morning, but the afternoon temperatures are on the rise. We’re aimed at climbing to around late week, but that is just ahead of some rain just beyond your 8-day forecast.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.