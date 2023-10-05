KPD investigating Western Heights murder, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department (KPD) say one person is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening.

Police say they were called just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday to the University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC) for a shooting victim who had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Investigators with KPD located a crime scene at a home in the 1300 block of Stair Avenue in Western Heights.

Police identified the victim as 47-year-old Dorian Steeley of Knoxville. Police report that Steeley was shot at least one time in the abdomen and was pronounced dead at UTMC. Police said that no suspect information is available at this time and the investigation remains in the early stages.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives’ investigative efforts is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.

