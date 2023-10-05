Police seek suspect in attempted abduction of UVA student

Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. (CPD)
Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. (CPD)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) - A search is underway for a man after the attempted abduction of a University of Virginia student on Wednesday, WVIR reports.

The woman managed to escape after she was dragged into a vehicle, authorities said. The vehicle crashed on Cabell Avenue after 9:30 p.m., hitting multiple trees and other automobiles.

Officers found the woman in the area of the crash scene, and she was treated for injuries at UVA Medical Center.

James Robert Allen, 40, was identified by authorities as the suspect. Police said they do not believe Allen knew the woman. He is wanted on charges of strangulation and abduction.

Police urged anyone who spots Allen to call 911 and to not approach him.

Copyright 2023 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The worker died in the Mockingbird Meadows Drive area in Powell, according to TOSHA officials.
Worker dies in Powell, investigation underway
Multiple people were airlifted to hospitals following a crash on Highway 127.
Multiple people airlifted after crash in Crossville
Suspect in custody after police presence in West Hills
Suspect in custody after police presence in West Hills
On Sept. 29, Emily Wyrick released “The Muscle Shoals Sessions EP” featuring three new songs...
‘Stay true to you and your roots’ | Knoxville singer making her way in music
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee announces kick off time for Texas A&M game

Latest News

The damage and unsafe conditions have forced crews to close the Tellico River Corridor, a route...
Cherokee National Forest repairs continue after August flooding
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks describe building homes alongside Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter,...
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood build houses with the Carters for Habitat for Humanity
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 6,...
US officials bring concerns about migration to Mexico meetings
TWRA rescues bear cub stuck in pet feeder
Tennessee wildlife officers rescue bear cub stuck in pet feeder
A 77-year-old Florida man was arrested by federal investigators, accused of having thousands of...
Florida man arrested in illegal erectile dysfunction pills plot