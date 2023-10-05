Sevier County hires full-time firefighters for 24/7 coverage

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier Co. hired a full-time staff of firefighters for the first time ever. Sevier County Fire Chief David Puckett said growing call volumes lead to the need for the county to transition from an all-volunteer system to a paid staff.

The first group to be hired included 12 paid firefighters to add to the volunteers who’ve served the community since the 1950s.

In March, Sevier County agreed to merge with the existing Sevier County Fire Department to create Sevier County Fire/Rescue.

“On these volunteers, you know, they’re still having to go to work every day and provide for their family and loved ones. And you know, it’s making it harder and harder on them to be able to leave work and be able to come and get apparatus and respond on these calls,” said Puckett.

Sevier County had 12 fire recruits in training. They’ll provide service to three stations, New Center, Allensville, & Airport with around-the-clock service, giving better response times in the event of an emergency.

“So this will help some of the demand. We still can’t do it without our volunteer firefighters and like I say, I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done. This is not a replacement or anything of that nature. This is just merely to help volunteer agencies out there,” said Puckett.

Adding full-time firefighters may give you a quicker response, but it may not change what you pay for your homeowners insurance. That fire protection coverage is based on what’s called the ISO rating and they’re looking at a number of factors, including the water supply, especially how close you are to a fire hydrant.

“And about 40% of the county is a non-hydrant so we take the water with us where we go. So having staff here is going to help quite a bit. That is one of the things a lot of insurance companies look at and that they asked us along with the water supply,” said Puckett.

He was hired in 2019 to see how the county could better respond to emergencies.

He said this is just the beginning of more paid firefighters countywide.

“Diligently looking every year, at every district and also automatically where we’re at. We’re providing aid so if they end up getting a fire, these guys will be able to go and respond and help them as well on that,” he said.

The new firefighters were expected to be on the job by mid-November.

There was no tax increase to pay for the new firefighters with some of that funding coming through grants.

