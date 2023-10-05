Soldier from Knoxville killed after vehicle flipped in crash

A Knoxville soldier was killed after his vehicle flipped while being stationed in Alaska.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two soldiers were killed after a vehicle flipped in Alaska, the U.S. Army confirmed with WVLT’s sister station there.

They identified 23-year-old Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans, of Knoxville, as one of the soldiers who was killed on Monday.

“This is an incredible loss for all of us across the division,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and fellow soldiers of Spc. Evans and Spc. Snowden. While we’re always challenged by the environment, we’re Arctic Angels, we overcome these challenges and accomplish our mission by being a team, and teams take care of one another, especially in times like these.

There were 12 other soldiers injured in the crash, eight were treated and released on the same day. Four remained in the hospital for treatment, according to officials.

The Knoxville native joined the Army in 2020 and arrived in Alaska in 2021.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

