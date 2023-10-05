Spice up the next gaming session with this Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – There’s a special new treat available for Dungeons & Dragons fans and whiskey drinkers.
A new whiskey called Quest’s End: Paladin is out.
It’s the first Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey to be released by the company Find Familiar Spirits.
Pre-sales started on Wednesday, and public sales start Friday.
The 100-proof whiskey costs $149 and will ship in November.
The company is going to roll out additional D&D-inspired bottles next year called Rogue, Warlock, and Dragon.
Each has its own flavor profile and artwork and a chapter in an original fantasy saga written by writer and game narrative director Kate Welch.
