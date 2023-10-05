Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three bodies were found in a home on Mountain View Road in Rockwood, Roane County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Boduch told WVLT News Thursday morning.

The bodies were found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Boduch said, adding that his office, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockwood Police Department were on the scene investigating.

All three bodies were taken to the regional forensics center for examination, Boduch said.

This is a developing story.

