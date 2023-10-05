Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating

The bodies were found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Boduch said, adding that his office, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office and Rockwood Police Department were on the scene investigating.
Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating
Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three bodies were found in a home on Mountain View Road in Rockwood, Roane County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Boduch told WVLT News Thursday morning.

The bodies were found around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Boduch said, adding that his office, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockwood Police Department were on the scene investigating.

All three bodies were taken to the regional forensics center for examination, Boduch said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The worker died in the Mockingbird Meadows Drive area in Powell, according to TOSHA officials.
Worker dies in Powell, investigation underway
Multiple people were airlifted to hospitals following a crash on Highway 127.
Multiple people airlifted after crash in Crossville
Suspect in custody after police presence in West Hills
Suspect in custody after police presence in West Hills
On Sept. 29, Emily Wyrick released “The Muscle Shoals Sessions EP” featuring three new songs...
‘Stay true to you and your roots’ | Knoxville singer making her way in music
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee announces kick off time for Texas A&M game

Latest News

WVLT's Lexi Lepof met with forest staff to check-out the damage and find out when you can...
Cherokee National Forest still trying to recover from August floods
The damage and unsafe conditions have forced crews to close the Tellico River Corridor, a route...
Cherokee National Forest repairs continue after August flooding
Panoramic view from UT press box
#CheckerNeyland returns for Vols match-up with Texas A&M
TWRA rescues bear cub stuck in pet feeder
Tennessee wildlife officers rescue bear cub stuck in pet feeder
The damage and unsafe conditions have forced crews to close the Tellico River Corridor, a route...
Cherokee National Forest repairs continue after August flooding