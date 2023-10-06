1 elk causes 3 separate crashes on interstate in Colorado

An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.
An elk was killed and its body hit two more times by vehicles on a Colorado interstate on Friday.(CDOT)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A series of crashes involving an elk closed southbound I-25 south of Colorado City on Friday.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the first crash was reported at 6:25 a.m. at mile marker 59 between Colorado City and Walsenburg when a vehicle hit an elk. The people involved in the first crash are expected to be OK.

The second crash happened at 6:30 a.m. when another vehicle hit the corpse of the elk. The second vehicle rolled, and one person had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter. The status of that person was not available.

The third crash, also involving the corpse of the elk, happened at about 6:45 a.m. The driver was able to leave the scene uninjured.

The highway was closed for a period of time but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating
Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating
Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans was killed when his transport vehicle flipped, according to officials...
‘Greatly loved’ | Knoxville soldier, Gibbs graduate killed in Alaska crash
JFG Sign taken down
Knoxville’s JFG sign to shine again, Mayor Kincannon says
Multiple people were airlifted to hospitals following a crash on Highway 127.
Multiple people airlifted after crash in Crossville
The video from first responders shows a FedEx plane landing that had issues with its landing...
FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Chattanooga

Latest News

Saluting a Fallen Hero: Deputy Tucker Blakely's Funeral Procession
Saluting a Fallen Hero: Deputy Tucker Blakely's Funeral Procession
FILE - Hopi children dance in front of City Hall on Indigenous Peoples Day, Oct. 10, 2022, in...
What is Indigenous Peoples Day? A day of celebration, protest and reclaiming history
Scene video shows damage after a car went airborne and hit a school gym. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)
Car goes airborne, hits school gym
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Palatine, Ill., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. On Friday, the...
US employers added a surprisingly strong 336,000 jobs in September in a sign of economic resilience