AMR’s “Earn While You Learn” program helping bring more EMT’s to Knox County

Before the program a student would have to pay to take the course, but now they are getting paid to do so through AMR.
Before the program, student would have to pay to take the course but now they are getting paid to do so through AMR.
By Sam Luther
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As ambulance and EMT shortages continue to be an issue in Knox County and all across the country, there’s a growing solution being provided by AMR.

The largest ambulance provider in the state is offering to pay people to become AMT certified in what they’re calling the Earn While You Learn program.

It’s a 10-week course that pays participants $10 an hour to become EMT certified when before it would cost a student or the college they attend to take these classes.

“Before finding this I was looking to go to school and find a full-time job and that takes a lot of the stress out because now I’m able to take the time out and study,” said one of the students in the course.

AMR is partnered with Roane State Community College as they’re providing these life-saving sessions for people from all walks of life who are looking to go into the field.

“Being able to help people that’s why I think everybody’s into this for, is to help people,” said a student in the class.

In eight of the 10 weeks, students will be in the classroom or out on an ambulance learning the skills that an EMT has to have, like what to do in the event you need to perform CPR.

After completion of the course, students are poised to make more than $10 an hour, while also having a two-year contract to work within Knox County.

It’s a way to add more trained professionals to a county that, like others in the state, needs more.

According to AMR, there will be about 120 graduates from this year’s class.

If you’re interested in applying you can learn more on the AMR website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating
Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating
Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans was killed when his transport vehicle flipped, according to officials...
‘Greatly loved’ | Knoxville soldier, Gibbs graduate killed in Alaska crash
Multiple people were airlifted to hospitals following a crash on Highway 127.
Multiple people airlifted after crash in Crossville
The worker died in the Mockingbird Meadows Drive area in Powell, according to TOSHA officials.
Worker dies in Powell, investigation underway
JFG Sign taken down
Knoxville’s JFG sign to shine again, Mayor Kincannon says

Latest News

Before the program, student would have to pay to take the course but now they are getting paid...
AMR’s “Earn While You Learn” program helping bring more EMT’s to Knox County
Sevier County Fire Chief said a growing call volume lead to the need for three full-time fire...
Sevier County hires full-time firefighters for 24/7 coverage
One of the largest state forests in Tennessee and a fire tower plays a role during wildfire...
Exploring Tennessee: Discovering the history of Chuck Swan State Forest
The facility is three million square feet, and has 16 miles of conveyor belts
Amazon Robotics Facility opens in Blount County