AMR’s “Earn While You Learn” program helping bring more EMT’s to Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As ambulance and EMT shortages continue to be an issue in Knox County and all across the country, there’s a growing solution being provided by AMR.

The largest ambulance provider in the state is offering to pay people to become AMT certified in what they’re calling the Earn While You Learn program.

It’s a 10-week course that pays participants $10 an hour to become EMT certified when before it would cost a student or the college they attend to take these classes.

“Before finding this I was looking to go to school and find a full-time job and that takes a lot of the stress out because now I’m able to take the time out and study,” said one of the students in the course.

AMR is partnered with Roane State Community College as they’re providing these life-saving sessions for people from all walks of life who are looking to go into the field.

“Being able to help people that’s why I think everybody’s into this for, is to help people,” said a student in the class.

In eight of the 10 weeks, students will be in the classroom or out on an ambulance learning the skills that an EMT has to have, like what to do in the event you need to perform CPR.

After completion of the course, students are poised to make more than $10 an hour, while also having a two-year contract to work within Knox County.

It’s a way to add more trained professionals to a county that, like others in the state, needs more.

According to AMR, there will be about 120 graduates from this year’s class.

If you’re interested in applying you can learn more on the AMR website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.