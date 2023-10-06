Cold front brings showers to a big cool-down and gusty winds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brings scattered rain through our area today, then brings down the temperatures this weekend with more gusts at times that make it feel colder!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sprinkles moved through last night, and now we have a few showers moving in to start the day for parts of our area. Knoxville is only cooling to around 63 degrees, with the clouds and some rain.

A rain jacket comes in handy today, with mostly light to moderate rain but an isolated downpour to storm can’t be ruled out.

Scattered showers continue at times, at a 40% coverage, through the afternoon hours. With spotty showers left this evening, as the clouds are clearing west to east. We’re back to a seasonable high of 76 degrees in Knoxville. There is a westerly wind 5 to 10 mph today, with gusts up to 15 mph.

The sky is clearing today, with patchy fog and a few clouds by the morning. With the winds still stirring around, we’ll drop to around 51 degrees in Knoxville but more 40s in our higher elevations. That wind makes it feel colder!

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend is chilly, with below average temperatures from beginning to end!

It’s a beautiful and sunny Saturday with a high of only 67 degrees. Sunday morning starts out near 43 degrees, with less wind so some patchy frost is possible in our higher elevations where it drops to the upper 30s. Sunday is also mostly sunny with a high near 66 degrees. Winds make it feel colder at times!

While a bonfire may sound nice this weekend, keep in mind it is very dry and this front isn’t helping. It’s also breezy, so a fire could get out of control easily. Wind gusts are around 20 mph throughout Saturday, with gusts of 25 to 30 in the mountains. Those gusts will pick up again Sunday afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we start the week with another very chilly morning, but the afternoon temperatures are on the rise. We’re aimed at climbing to a seasonable mid 70s midweek, then we’re lookin gat some showers to move in with another cold front at the end of next week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

