Feeling like Fall with cool air and gusty winds this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - That cold front will bring us chilly air just in time for the weekend! We’ll see sunshine both days with breezy conditions.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Stray showers linger overnight, but overall we are drying out and clearing out by Saturday morning. Temperatures drop to around 51 degrees in Knoxville but areas in our high elevations could drop into the 40s.

Grab the jackets this weekend! The breezy conditions pick up throughout the day making it feel a little bit cooler. Highs are near 67 on Saturday with a lot of sunshine. Winds could gust up to 15 to 20 mph. While a bonfire may sound nice this weekend, keep in mind it is very dry and this front isn’t helping. It’s also breezy, so a fire could get out of control easily.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday starts out CHILLY! Temperatures are in the lower 40s in and around the Knoxville area. Areas in our higher elevations could drop into the upper 30s! Highs will be back in the mid-60s Sunday afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph.

The new week starts out chilly once again with lows in the mid-40s, but the afternoon temperatures are warming up! We’ll be closer to the lower 70s by the beginning of the week. A stray shower is possible on Monday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures climb back to near 80 degrees before another cold front moves in. Right now, it looks like rain arrives Friday with another big cool down heading into next week. We will continue to monitor the timing.

