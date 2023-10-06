‘He was my hero’ | One of Deputy Blakely’s best friends mourns his loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As East Tennesseans and many others from across the country mourn the loss of Deputy Tucker Blakely, one man in Knox County has a lifetime of memories to look back on.

Bobby Hersha lived just two doors down from Blakely when the two were in the third grade. Hersha recalled their earliest days together when one would knock on the other’s front door to ask to play basketball in the neighborhood.

The two continued their friendship through Powell High School and ultimately were roommates in college at ETSU before both deciding to enlist in the Army at the same time. Blakely would go on to be in the Army Reserves while Hersha entered into the Army National Guard.

“I don’t think I would have ever joined the service if it wasn’t for the conversations I had with him,” said Hersha.

A more than 20-year friendship that helped give Hersha guidance, and has ultimately given him the ultimate amount of respect for his longtime friend.

“For me, he was always my hero before anything happened so for others to get to experience and hear his story, he was a hero every day of his life,” said Hersha.

Hersha visited the Knox County memorial with Blakely’s cruiser and planned to attend Friday morning’s funeral as he looks to be like his friend moving forward.

“When you have a goal, do like Tucker did and go 110% in,” said Hersha.

Blakely will be buried in Corryton on Friday morning.

The public is invited to pay respects at Clear Springs Baptist Church, 7350 Tazewell Pike in Corryton, on Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. There will also be a celebration of life at 2 p.m.

