K-9 dogs blessed, Knoxville police accepting pet supply donations

Knoxville Police Department is also accepting donations as part of their Faith & Blue events.
As part of Faith & Blue, Knoxville Police Department chaplains blessed K-9 dogs who served with...
As part of Faith & Blue, Knoxville Police Department chaplains blessed K-9 dogs who served with the department on Friday morning.(MoxCar)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As part of Faith & Blue, Knoxville Police Department chaplains blessed K-9 dogs who served with the department on Friday morning.

The dogs lined up in front of Immaculate Conception Church at around 9 a.m. for the event.

Also as part of Faith & Blue, the department is also collecting pet supplies such as pet food, toys and leashes to donate to Young-Williams Animal Center.

Anyone interested in donating can drop off the supplies at the Public Safety Complex at 1650 Huron Street from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating
Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating
Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans was killed when his transport vehicle flipped, according to officials...
‘Greatly loved’ | Knoxville soldier, Gibbs graduate killed in Alaska crash
JFG Sign taken down
Knoxville’s JFG sign to shine again, Mayor Kincannon says
Multiple people were airlifted to hospitals following a crash on Highway 127.
Multiple people airlifted after crash in Crossville
The video from first responders shows a FedEx plane landing that had issues with its landing...
FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Chattanooga

Latest News

Saluting a Fallen Hero: Deputy Tucker Blakely's Funeral Procession
Saluting a Fallen Hero: Deputy Tucker Blakely's Funeral Procession
People from all over East Tennessee pay respects to Deputy Blakely at the memorial outside of...
Law enforcement honors fallen Knox County deputy with procession
A North Carolina woman won several prizes from Ober Mountain after she was the millionth rider...
Woman gets birthday surprise as millionth rider of Ober Mountain’s Tennessee Flyer Mountain Coaster
The chase started Thursday night, Potter said, when Floyd Allen Dalton Jr., 51, was reported to...
Multi-county chase ends in shooting, Anderson County sheriff says