K-9 dogs blessed, Knoxville police accepting pet supply donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As part of Faith & Blue, Knoxville Police Department chaplains blessed K-9 dogs who served with the department on Friday morning.

The dogs lined up in front of Immaculate Conception Church at around 9 a.m. for the event.

Also as part of Faith & Blue, the department is also collecting pet supplies such as pet food, toys and leashes to donate to Young-Williams Animal Center.

Anyone interested in donating can drop off the supplies at the Public Safety Complex at 1650 Huron Street from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

