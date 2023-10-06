Kids found in car with passed-out women were ‘filthy,’ police say

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two women are facing child endangerment charges in Jessamine County.

The arrest citation alleges the women were under the influence.

Three young children were found in the back seats. According to police, the children were filthy.

When the vehicle was searched, police say they found a small plastic container filled with a white powder substance, used glass pipes and THC gummies.

