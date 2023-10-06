MPD: Man fatally shoots friend after accusing him of sleeping with his girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his friend early Wednesday morning after accusing him of sleeping with his girlfriend, according to Memphis police.

Officers responded to the shooting at a home on Treadwell Street just after midnight Wednesday.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a car in the driveway. The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A man who witnessed the fatal shooting told police the shooter was his brother, 55-year-old Eulices Lorentes Cruz.

He said that he and the victim were inside a car in the driveway backing out when Cruz pulled up next to them while armed with a handgun and began yelling at the victim, accusing him of sleeping with his girlfriend, the affidavit reads. According to a friend who spoke with Action News 5, these allegations were not true and were likely the result of drug-induced paranoia.

Cruz’s brother told police he tried to separate the two when Cruz started shooting. He said the victim was shot four to five times before Cruz left the scene in his car.

Investigators found Cruz a short time later and brought him in for questioning.

He reportedly waived his Miranda Rights and admitted to firing several shots while confronting his friend about a personal matter, but said the shots were meant as warning shots and he did not mean to injure anyone.

Police say the handgun, which was found in Cruz’s garage, had four spent cartridges.

Cruz is now being held at 201 Poplar on a $750,000 bond. He is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

He is due back in court on October 9.

