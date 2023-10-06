Multi-county chase ends in shooting, Anderson County sheriff says

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a suspect is in custody after a multi-county police chase ended in gunfire.

ACSO officials said Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were chasing a suspect into Anderson County on New River Highway.

Anderson County deputies responded after receiving reports the suspect had shot at the Morgan County deputies. The chase reportedly ended on an old mining road near Bill Patterson Lane with the suspect in nearby woods, shooting at MCSO deputies.

When ACSO deputies arrived on the scene, Morgan County deputies were able to convince the suspect to give himself up.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.