Reba-themed corn maze brings ‘Fancy’ opportunity to fans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There’s an-maze-ing opportunity for Reba McEntire fans in Tennessee several other states.

The legendary country singer partnered with 40 farms across the country through Maize to host Reba-themed corn mazes ahead of her upcoming book “Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.”

There are two farms in Tennessee that feature the unique experience including, Honeysuckle Hill Farm in Springfield and Lyon Family Farms in Taft.

In the mazes guests can look for clues and play interactive games and test their knowledge on quizzes about Reba. There are also photo opportunities, music and prizes along the way.

“While l admit being in a corn maze is one of the more unique things I’ve ever been invited to be a part of, I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with some of the things that matter most to me - farming, family, and friends,” said McEntire. “Growing up on a ranch in Oklahoma, I know how important agriculture is and I love being involved with something that brings more people out to farms across the country for good wholesome fun!”

At the mazes, guests will also have the opportunity to enter to win a grand prize trip to Nashville for a one-night-only event for “Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends” on Nov. 5 at the Ryman Auditorium. The prize will also include a two-night stay at Hotel Fraye.

Additionally, one winner from each farm will get an autographed copy of Reba’s book. The book will be released Tuesday, Oct. 10. Four days earlier on Oct. 6, Reba will also release a corresponding album “Not That Fancy” with stripped-down versions of some of her greatest hits as well as a new song.

