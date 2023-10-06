Tennessee woman charged with man’s murder after remains found in Olive Branch

Amanda Hailey Barber
Amanda Hailey Barber(Hardeman County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A Saulsberry, Tennessee, woman has been charged with the murder of a man whose remains were found in Olive Branch, Mississippi, on September 8, according to the Olive Branch Police Department.

Amanda Hailey Barber, 34, of Saulsberry is charged with murder, desecration of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say Amanda is charged in the murder of 50-year-old John Barber, who was killed in Hardeman County. Olive Branch detectives found John’s remains along Bethel Road while investigating a missing person report.

Throughout the following days, detectives worked closely with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Crime Lab, DeSoto County Coroner’s Office, and investigators of the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to identify the remains and determine the circumstances surrounding John’s death that resulted in his remains being hidden in Olive Branch.

Investigators identified Amanda as the primary suspect and took her into custody with the assistance of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

More charges may be forthcoming.

Those with any information related to this incident are asked to call the Olive Branch Police Department at 662-892-9400 or the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department at 731-609-2401.

