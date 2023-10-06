Varsity All Access | Week 8 Games to Watch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Playoff spots are still up for grabs over the final weeks of the regular season. Here’s five key games taking place on Friday night that you’ll see on WVLT’s Varsity All Access report.

GAME OF THE WEEK | FARRAGUT at OAK RIDGE

After a 2-0 start to the season, Farragut’s gauntlet of a schedule has caught up to the Admirals. The team’s playoff hopes are on life support as they make the trip to Oak Ridge to battle the Wildcats.

Oak Ridge has been as good as anyone in the area, carrying a 5-1 record into tomorrow’s game with the Admirals. Every Wildcat game has been decided by at least 11 points.

WEST at ANDERSON COUNTY

After suffering its first loss of the season to Alcoa, an injury plagued West squad will travel to red-hot Anderson County on Friday.

The Rebels were without star running back Marshaun Bowers a week ago, who will be key to the team’s quest for a second straight state title.

Anderson County has won four straight after an 0-3 start, averaging 44.5 points per game in their four victories.

CARTER at GIBBS

If you’re a team having a solid season, you don’t want to see Carter on your schedule. The Green Hornets have already ended perfect season’s for Gatlinburg-Pittman and Northview Academy this year and are looking to hand Gibbs only its second loss of the season this Friday.

The Eagles have won four games in a row and can all-but eliminate Carter from region title contention with a victory. The Eagles have allowed only 13 points through two league games.

CENTRAL at POWELL

After a slow start to the year, Powell has emerged as a legitimate state title contender thanks to a stout defense and a ground game that’s among Tennessee’s best.

Central has an opportunity to turn a lackluster year around with an upset win against the Panthers on the road. Central’s playoff hopes will take a serious dive if the Bobcats are unable to pull off the upset on Friday.

SYEMOUR at FULTON

Despite these two teams coming in with just one win between them, there are serious postseason implications on the line when Seymour travels to Fulton on Friday.

After last week’s 44-36 win over South-Doyle, the Falcons can put themselves in the driver’s seat to make the postseason. With a win, Fulton’s magic number to reach the playoffs would be one. Seymour can insert themselves into the playoff picture if they pick up their first win of the year on Friday.

