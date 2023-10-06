Woman gets birthday surprise as millionth rider of Ober Mountain’s Tennessee Flyer Mountain Coaster
Lisa Andrews from North Carolina said she had never won anything like this.
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A North Carolina woman won several prizes from Ober Mountain after she was the millionth rider at the Tennessee Flyer Mountain Coaster.
Linda Andrews called the moment a surprise of a lifetime.
“Oh yeah! I’ve never won anything in my entire life! I’m still wanting to cry. This is so great! I could not believe something like this would happen on vacation,” Andrews said.
She won an Ober prize pack with ski tickets, a $100 gift card to Ober Mountain and more.
To top it all off, Andrews won the prizes on her birthday. She said it’s a trip she’ll never forget.
