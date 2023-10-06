Woman gets birthday surprise as millionth rider of Ober Mountain’s Tennessee Flyer Mountain Coaster

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A North Carolina woman won several prizes from Ober Mountain after she was the millionth rider at the Tennessee Flyer Mountain Coaster.

Linda Andrews called the moment a surprise of a lifetime.

“Oh yeah! I’ve never won anything in my entire life! I’m still wanting to cry. This is so great! I could not believe something like this would happen on vacation,” Andrews said.

She won an Ober prize pack with ski tickets, a $100 gift card to Ober Mountain and more.

To top it all off, Andrews won the prizes on her birthday. She said it’s a trip she’ll never forget.

