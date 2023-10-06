Woman gets birthday surprise as millionth rider of Ober Mountain’s Tennessee Flyer Mountain Coaster

Lisa Andrews from North Carolina said she had never won anything like this.
Lisa Andrews from North Carolina said she had never won anything like this.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A North Carolina woman won several prizes from Ober Mountain after she was the millionth rider at the Tennessee Flyer Mountain Coaster.

Linda Andrews called the moment a surprise of a lifetime.

“Oh yeah! I’ve never won anything in my entire life! I’m still wanting to cry. This is so great! I could not believe something like this would happen on vacation,” Andrews said.

She won an Ober prize pack with ski tickets, a $100 gift card to Ober Mountain and more.

To top it all off, Andrews won the prizes on her birthday. She said it’s a trip she’ll never forget.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating
Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating
Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans was killed when his transport vehicle flipped, according to officials...
‘Greatly loved’ | Knoxville soldier, Gibbs graduate killed in Alaska crash
JFG Sign taken down
Knoxville’s JFG sign to shine again, Mayor Kincannon says
Multiple people were airlifted to hospitals following a crash on Highway 127.
Multiple people airlifted after crash in Crossville
KPD investigating Western Heights murder, officials say

Latest News

Jeffrey Beeler, 62, became unresponsive and was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
Inmate dies at Knox County Detention Center
Deputy Tucker Blakely was killed in the line of duty after being shot in West Knoxville on...
Tunnel to Towers Foundation to pay off fallen Knox County deputy’s mortgage
Lisa Andrews from North Carolina said she had never won anything like this.
Woman wins Ober Mountain prizes on birthday
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says bring in house plants and pull out the jacket for this...
Cold front brings showers to a big cool-down and gusty winds
People from all over East Tennessee pay respects to Deputy Blakely at the memorial outside of...
Law enforcement honors fallen Knox County deputy with procession