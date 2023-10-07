Carson-Newman Eagles fall short of completing a come-back against Tusculum

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Carson-Newman Eagles returned to Burke-Tarr Stadium Saturday afternoon to play host to Tusculum. A match-up that renewed the second-oldest rivalry in the state.

It was a slow start offensively for the Eagles, going scoreless in the first half. On the other side of the ball, the defense kept the contest close, holding the Pioneers scoreless in the first quarter. However, the Eagles would fall at home 27-21.

Early in the first quarter, CN’s Mekhi Brown kept the Pioneers out of the end zone with a big-time interception, but the Eagles couldn’t convert for points on offense. Brown led the Eagles in solo and total tackles with nine on the afternoon.

Later, Jeterryous Jones also picked off Tusculum’s Jeremiah Henry, he’d finish with four tackles.

The Eagles found the end zone for the first time with 11:50 remaining in the third quarter with a Zane Whitson 20-yard rushing touchdown.

Carson-Newman would take the lead later in the quarter with 5:57 remaining off a Tyler Curtis 3-yard touchdown run. The drive took six plays going 62 yards in just 1:47.

Tusculum would score the next two touchdowns to take a 27-14 lead with 7:31 remaining in the game. Carson-Newman responded a couple of minutes later with a Cade Meeks connected with Zane Whitson for a 43-yard touchdown pass. That would be the final score in the game.

CN goes back on the road next week to take on Erskine. Kick-off is slated for 4:00 p.m.

