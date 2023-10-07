Patchy frost Sunday morning leads to a gorgeous work-week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following a sun-filled Saturday, many will wake up to patches of frost at higher elevations Sunday morning.

For the time being, there is very little chance of measurable or impactful rain. We encourage you not to burn the leaves that you have raked.

The fall’s second strong cold front arrives later next Friday, but our weather maps are showing a little less rain. Despite that, after the eight day forecast, we are still looking fairly chilly into the middle part of October.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Get ready for the coldest weather in more than five months. A Frost Advisory has already been posted for all of the higher Smoky Mountains. And the word is out: you may want to consider bringing plants in if you are at all concerned about frost nipping them. While those in the valley wake up to the lower 40s, folks at higher elevations could see the middle 30s at least briefly.

Sunday afternoon does bring a nice recovery. We will be in the middle 60s and it’s really just a terrific weather day if you like autumn weather. Signs point to a few clouds in our northern in northeastern counties late Sunday. I think a sprinkle is extremely unlikely.

That said, heading into Monday, we will retain a very low in chance of rain, primarily within a 20 mile radius of the Cumberland Gap. This rain is very light and very spotty and will not make a dent in near-drought conditions.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday, Wednesday, and most of Thursday are supremely quiet. Sure, we may notice a gradual uptick in clouds and temperatures are certainly on the warmer side for the season. If you are in the Tennessee River valley, temps could briefly hit 80 degrees. The next big weather story is two systems phasing together by next Friday and Saturday. The big question marks are how much rain and how much colder we get behind the twins systems?

As of this writing, we have a system rolling east-northeast through the deep south on Thursday and Friday. There’s also an approaching cold front in the Great Lakes region at the same general time. Those two will kind of merge over East Tennessee, but that may leave us a little bit drier than once expected. Of course, this could also change for a more soggy forecast. The front, or fronts are a little delayed, more into Saturday with even a few lingering showers into early next Sunday. Behind that, we are looking at substantially cooler weather for the middle part of October.

