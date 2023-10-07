‘She was amazing’ | Family and friends remember life of 7-year-old Clinton girl

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police announced the death of a 7-year-old girl from Clinton is under investigation.

Alexandra Hope Kelly died Sunday, according to her mother Channa Kelly.

“She was wonderful, so vivacious and independent,” Channa said. “She loved swimming, was a little fish. She was absolutely amazing, just the sweetest little girl with a big heart. She was amazing.”

Channa said Alexandra was popping her birthday balloons with scissors when Channa left the room to lie down.

Channa returned to the living room and found Alexandra face down with the balloon over her head.

“I want people to know so they can be aware,” she said. “That’s what took my baby, it was her birthday balloon. It’s hard to comprehend.”

Alexandra turned 7 years old on Sept. 22.

Clinton police told WVLT News that the incident is under investigation and they have not yet determined the cause of death.

