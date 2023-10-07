Sunshine returns with a cooler afternoon and strong breeze

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our cooler weather has arrived and is here to stay for a little as we see some of the coldest starts since back in May. Thankfully we are looking at plenty of sunshine for this weekend, but you’ll still need a light jacket as we see a gusty breeze at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our pattern has finally changed and that is meaning a much cooler start to the day as temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s. More sunshine will be around as we head into the afternoon, but we’ll deal with the winds picking up as well.

High temperatures will be well below average today with most areas running some 10 degrees below where we should be. We’ll top off right around 65 this afternoon with a strong breeze at times with gust approaching 20 to 25 mph. It’ll make it feel a little cooler as well, so if you plan on heading to the pumpkin patches or corn maze you may want a light jacket.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday morning looks to start out even cooler with some areas of patchy frost in the higher elevations to start the day. Lows will be in the upper 30s in the surrounding areas with low 40s in Knoxville. A frost advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of Monroe, Blount, Sevier, Cocke and Greene counties.

Our below average temperatures will continue as we move into Sunday with middle 60s during the afternoon. We’ll slowly begin to warm as we head into the middle of next week as we return to the middle and upper 70s ahead of the next front that arrives by next Friday.

Cooler stretch of weather before slowly warming into next week (WVLT)

