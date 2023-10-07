‘They’re survivors’: 34 horses, 46 dogs found in Cherokee are improving, officials say

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:26 AM EDT
COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) -Officials said the animals taken from the property in Cherokee are improving.

On Sept. 29, Colbert County authorities received a search warrant for a property in Cherokee where they found around 29 dead horses as well as about 34 malnourished horses and 46 matted dogs.

The Colbert County Animal Shelter only has four horses and two miniature horses left on their property that they are taking care of. A nonprofit based called Guardians of Rescue transported the 46 dogs over to their facilities to lend a helping hand. Niki Dawson, Director of Emergency Response, with the nonprofit said almost all of the dogs had cases of heartworm that when left untreated can lead to death. Some also have infections and parasites. They were also dealing with rotting teeth and severely matted hair.

Both organizations agreed that no matter how many horrible things these animals have been through, their spirits are still very much intact.

“Of course they’re very frightened,” Dawson said. “There’s a lot going on. They’re adjusting to this dramatic change for them. These dogs recovered so quickly. Their tails were wagging as they’re getting shaved. The mats were coming off of them. They had skin infections, bacterial infections, yeast infections.”

Officials at the animal shelter said when they found the horses, they were very malnourished. Some even had broken bones that were left untreated and healed back into place incorrectly. Colbert County Animal Control Officer Whitney Hamby said it is hard putting on a brave front for the animals, but they all have managed in the past week to do so.

“It’s like an emotional roller coaster, your emotions are everywhere,” Hamby explained. “You go in expecting the worst but hoping for the best. You just have to make the best of the situation you have. You can’t let your emotions show. You just have to deal with what you have to deal with. Hope for the best outcome you can possibly have.”

Colbert County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Debra Catledge on 15 counts of animal cruelty on Sunday and was arrested again on states charges of 28 counts of failing to bury or burn livestock on Tuesday evening.

The shelter is in need of hay, feed and donations.

