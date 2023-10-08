Chilly start with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our fall weather continues as we head into the afternoon with temperatures remaining well below average. Thankfully plenty of sunshine remains in the forecast as we slowly begin to warm over the next few days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As you head out the door this morning, don’t forget the jacket or coat as temperatures are starting off in the upper 30s and lower 40s for many. Sunshine will help to warm us as we head through the afternoon, but expect well below average temperatures.

If you are looking to get outside and enjoy the cooler weather, today is a perfect chance to do so! Mostly sunny skies remain in place as high pressure keeps us nice and dry, but it will be breezy at times. Winds will be out of the west gusting to 20 mph at times making it feel a little cooler at times. Highs will top out in the middle 60s once again.

LOOKING AHEAD

Our cooler starts continue as we head into the new week with another night in the lower to middle 40s starting out Monday morning. More sunshine and a gusty breeze will be in place Monday and that’s why we encourage you not to burn, especially with limited rain chances. A spotty shower is possible Monday afternoon, mainly to our north as we return to the lower 70s. Winds will be stronger though as we see gust 25 to 30 mph during the afternoon.

Warmer weather will settle back in as it feels more like spring as we see a return of the middle to upper 70s through the middle of the week. Our next strong front arrives by late week brining showers and downpours starting Friday and lingering into Saturday. We’ll see the return of cooler temperatures behind the front as we head back into the lower and middle 60s.

More sunshine and warmer temperatures as we head into the upcoming week (WVLT)

