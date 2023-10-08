Dog missing, Knoxville home complete loss after fire

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the attic of 1849 Beech Street.
Knoxville Fire Department officials said they are investigating a fire that destroyed a home.
Knoxville Fire Department officials said they are investigating a fire that destroyed a home.(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department officials said they are investigating a fire that destroyed a home.

Around 12:36 p.m., KFD crews heard that there was smoke coming from a house. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the attic of 1849 Beech Street.

KFD crews tried to make a fast attack but could not get into the home quickly enough because of the home’s conditions. At this point, the flames had spread to the attic.

The fire was declared out at 1:09 p.m.

KFD officials said no one was home at the time of the fire, but one dog is missing and the home is a complete loss.

The Red Cross is assisting the man and woman who lived inside the house.

The home did not have working smoke alarms, KFD said.

