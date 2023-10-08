The Knoxville Jewish Alliance responds to war in Israel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a surprise attack in Israel by Hamas militants, thousands around the world were left scared and confused, including many here in East Tennessee who have family members in the area.

“Communities across America and in Knoxville are calling each other and making sure we’re okay and we’re supporting those members of our community and there are those in Knoxville who have family members who have either been tragically injured or god forbid taken from us, kidnapped or called up to active duty,” said the President of the Knoxville Jewish Alliance, Bryan Goldberg. “We’re all trying to come together to support each other and kind of figure out what the next steps are.”

The attack comes on a Jewish holiday known as Simchat Torah, which is normally a day of celebration when Jewish people complete the annual cycle of reading the Torah scroll.

Israeli media said according to rescue service officials, at least 250 people were killed and 1,500 were wounded in the initial attack, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades. This particular area is no stranger to border skirmishes, but this extremely detailed and coordinated attack is a far departure from the norm of Hamas’ typical attacks.

“There were literally music festivals going on with rockets and gunmen coming up and just slaughtering tens and hundreds of people all at once. This is a complete paradigm shift in everybody’s head. How we deal with this, how we address this as American Jews affects us, affects our family and our friends and affects what is going on in Israel,” said Goldberg.

“The Jewish Federation of North America stands with complete solidarity with the state of Israel,” said Goldberg. “There’s an astronomical need for humanitarian support in Israel right now.”

