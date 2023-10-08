Maryville Police Department hosts ‘National Night Out’ at Greenbelt Amphitheatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Oct. 12 the Maryville Police Department will host its annual National Night Out Event. The family event will last for two hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Greenbelt Amphitheatre Park in Downtown Maryville.

The Maryville Police Department will be partnering with the Maryville Fire Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Fire and other local public safety providers and community outreach programs for this event.

There will be free food including a hotdog meal provided to the first 500 people, food trucks from Reo Cheesewagon, and Smokey Mountain Snow/Rocktop Korn will be onsite. A Kids Zone will also be set up with a life-like T-Rex dinosaur, face painting, balloon typing and a variety of games.

