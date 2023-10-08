Maryville Police Department hosts ‘National Night Out’ at Greenbelt Amphitheatre

The family-friendly event will have free food, live music and activities for kids.
National Night Out
National Night Out(Maryville Police Department)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Oct. 12 the Maryville Police Department will host its annual National Night Out Event. The family event will last for two hours from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Greenbelt Amphitheatre Park in Downtown Maryville.

The Maryville Police Department will be partnering with the Maryville Fire Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County Fire and other local public safety providers and community outreach programs for this event.

There will be free food including a hotdog meal provided to the first 500 people, food trucks from Reo Cheesewagon, and Smokey Mountain Snow/Rocktop Korn will be onsite. A Kids Zone will also be set up with a life-like T-Rex dinosaur, face painting, balloon typing and a variety of games.

For more on the Maryville Police Department’s National Night Out, click here.

