SEC Nation coming to Neyland for Texas A&M game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SEC Nation is coming back to Tennessee! The traveling pre-game show will be in Knoxville as Tennessee gets ready to face Texas A&M on Oct. 14.

The SEC Nation will be live from Ayres Hall from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anyone interested can catch the show on ESPN before the game airs on WVLT at 3:30.

This is just the second time that the Vols will face the Aggies at Neyland. The last time the two faced off was in 2020, when the Vols fell, 34-13.

Otherwise, the matchup is pretty even with the Vols going 2-2 against the Aggies, and their history dates back to 1957.

This is not the first time SEC Nation has come to Neyland. The show was here last year for the famous matchup between Tennessee and Alabama.

#CheckerNeyland is also returning for the matchup against Texas A&M. Fans should wear either orange or white depending on the section where their seat is. Here’s how to check which color you should wear.

Texas A&M is coming off a loss against Alabama, 26-20. Meanwhile, the Vols are coming from a decisive win against South Carolina and a bye week.

star wide receiver Bru McCoy

He suffered a fracture-dislocation of his right ankle, ending his season.

