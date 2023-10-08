SEC Nation coming to Neyland for Texas A&M game

The traveling pre-game show will be in Knoxville as Tennessee gets ready to face Texas A&M.
SEC Nation is coming back to Tennessee! The traveling pre-game show will be in Knoxville as...
SEC Nation is coming back to Tennessee! The traveling pre-game show will be in Knoxville as Tennessee gets ready to face Texas A&M on Oct. 14.(Tennessee Athletics)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SEC Nation is coming back to Tennessee! The traveling pre-game show will be in Knoxville as Tennessee gets ready to face Texas A&M on Oct. 14.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee announces kick-off time for Texas A&M game

The SEC Nation will be live from Ayres Hall from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anyone interested can catch the show on ESPN before the game airs on WVLT at 3:30.

This is just the second time that the Vols will face the Aggies at Neyland. The last time the two faced off was in 2020, when the Vols fell, 34-13.

Otherwise, the matchup is pretty even with the Vols going 2-2 against the Aggies, and their history dates back to 1957.

This is not the first time SEC Nation has come to Neyland. The show was here last year for the famous matchup between Tennessee and Alabama.

#CheckerNeyland is also returning for the matchup against Texas A&M. Fans should wear either orange or white depending on the section where their seat is. Here’s how to check which color you should wear.

Texas A&M is coming off a loss against Alabama, 26-20. Meanwhile, the Vols are coming from a decisive win against South Carolina and a bye week.

Previous Coverage: Vols take revenge over South Carolina, 41-20

That win did not come without its costs as star wide receiver Bru McCoy

Previous Coverage: Tennessee’s star receiver Bru McCoy suffers season-ending injury, undergoes surgery

He suffered a fracture-dislocation of his right ankle, ending his season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandra Kelly died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘She was amazing’ | Family and friends remember life of 7-year-old Clinton girl
Savannah Bananas pitcher Blake McGehee, right, dances during a pregame performance for the fans...
The Savannah Bananas announce 2024 world tour
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died
Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct....
Tennesseans in Israel during deadly attack

Latest News

Carson-Newman Eagles
Carson-Newman Eagles fall short of completing a come-back against Tusculum
Oak Ridge looks to continue its winning ways on Friday against Farragut
Varsity All Access | Week 8 resullts
Check out the highlights from the Oak Ridge vs. Farragut game
Oak Ridge vs. Farragut
Check out the highlights from the Seymour vs. Fulton game
Seymour vs. Fulton