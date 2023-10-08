Smith & Wesson gun manufacturer opens headquarters in Blount Co.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of the largest gun manufacturers in the United States is opening its new headquarters in East Tennessee.

Not everyone in the community wants them there.

Saturday was the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Smith & Wesson headquarters just outside of Maryville. The $160 million dollar building is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to the area.

“Once we’re fully up and operational, we should have between 700 and 800 people working here out of this facility,” said Mark Smith, President and CEO of Smith & Wesson.

Smith said they started operating out of the facility a couple of months ago. They’re beginning to ramp up assembly, and front office people will be moving in in the next couple of weeks. He said the headquarters will be handling all of the company’s distribution.

The company had been based out of Massachusetts since its inception in the 1800s and is now moving to East Tennessee because Smith said it’s good for business.

“The unwavering support for the Second Amendment, and our business, and our industry that we feel in Tennessee at the end of the day was the absolute, hands down, deal maker for us,” Smith said.

But not everyone wants them in Blount County. Saturday morning, a group of people protested the company opening its headquarters in East Tennessee.

“It’s hard to welcome a company to Tennessee that’s going to ultimately lead in Tennesseans, volunteers, creating weapons that are used against other Tennesseans,” said Anna Caudill, one of the protestors.

They held up signs calling for red flag laws, a ban against assault rifles and stricter background checks.

Caudill made the trip from Nashville. She said it’s personal for her because one of her friends died in the Covenant School shooting in March.

“I hope, now that they’re here, that Smith & Wesson will at least reach out and find out what they can do to repair and to do better,” Caudill said.

Smith said he doesn’t mind people in the local community opposing the headquarters.

“We fully respect everybody’s rights, all their Constitutional rights, and the First Amendment’s one of their Constitutional rights,” Smith said. “That’s one of the beautiful things about this country, is that we’re free to disagree with each other.”

He said the company has a program called ‘Gun Smarts’ on its website. People can watch videos, and learn about gun safety.

