Stouffer’s is selling an Advent calendar filled with frozen dinners

Stouffer's just released an Advent calendar filled with their classic frozen dinners.
Stouffer's just released an Advent calendar filled with their classic frozen dinners.(Stouffer's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Companies are getting more and more creative with their Advent calendars every holiday season.

Stouffer’s has announced its first ever Advent calendar, the “Comfort Calendar.”

The Advent calendar contains frozen food meals.

Products inside the Advent calendar include Stouffer’s classic favorites like a family size macaroni and cheese, family size lasagna with meat and sauce, and Bowl-Fulls chicken bacon ranch bowl.

Additional sides will also be included.

The calendar costs $40.

The first batch of calendars sold out after becoming available on Monday. More will be available via monthly drops throughout the rest of the year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandra Kelly died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘She was amazing’ | Family and friends remember life of 7-year-old Clinton girl
Savannah Bananas pitcher Blake McGehee, right, dances during a pregame performance for the fans...
The Savannah Bananas announce 2024 world tour
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Yogi the bear, a longtime resident of John Ball Zoo in Michigan, has died.
Yogi the bear, a longtime zoo resident, has died
Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct....
Tennesseans in Israel during deadly attack

Latest News

Knoxville Fire Department officials said they are investigating a fire that destroyed a home.
Dog missing, Knoxville home complete loss after fire
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war and approves ‘significant’ steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas