Surprise attack causes confusion in Israel

Alan Williams in Israel
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Confusion set in early Saturday morning as a surprise barrage of rockets struck Israel.

WVLT News’ Alan Williams, who is in Israel on a mission trip, was having his early morning coffee when he said he heard explosions nearby.

“This morning I was having coffee and I heard a loud explosion but it kind of sounded like a construction site to me,” Williams explained. “But then a server came up to me and told me that I needed to get in a safe place.”

Williams also reported that a rocket had struck about two miles from where he was having coffee. “When we got here at the gates of Jerusalem, at the gates of the inner city, so to speak, the old city, we looked up and there was a rocket trail and Israelis were trying to blow it out of the sky.”

Previous Coverage: Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation

The attack comes on a Jewish holiday known as Simchat Torah, which is normally a day of celebration when Jewish people complete the annual cycle of reading the Torah scroll.

Now, Israel is at war with Hamas as air strikes and militants flood into the area attacking both civilians and soldiers. Israeli media said according to rescue service officials, at least 250 people were killed and 1,500 were wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades.

