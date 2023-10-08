Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll

By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The newest AP College Football Poll dropped on Sunday, and Tennessee has moved up.

Tennessee has moved up three spots to number 19.

The Vols had a bye week this past week before they take on Texas A&M on Saturday.

Previous Coverage: SEC Nation coming to Neyland for Texas A&M game

Texas A&M is not ranked, coming off a loss to Alabama 26-20.

Anyone interested can view the full poll on the AP’s website.

