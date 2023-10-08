Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
The newest AP College Football Poll dropped on Sunday, and Tennessee has moved up.
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Tennessee has moved up three spots to number 19.
The Vols had a bye week this past week before they take on Texas A&M on Saturday.
Texas A&M is not ranked, coming off a loss to Alabama 26-20.
Anyone interested can view the full poll on the AP’s website.
