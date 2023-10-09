Breast Connect creating a sisterhood of breast cancer survivors in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For JooHee Kim, October is a special month.

“I was born in October, my anniversary is in October and I was actually diagnosed with breast cancer in October,” Kim said.

When Kim got her breast cancer diagnosis, she said she was shocked and had little direction.

“I didn’t really know what I needed. You know, you’re diagnosed with breast cancer, you have surgery, you’re going through chemo, you’re going through radiation and you’re going through the internet trying to find what it is that I need to prepare myself,” Kim said.

Once Kim was declared cancer-free, she realized she could help others feel less isolated in their cancer journeys. That’s when she found Breast Connect, a Knoxville-based non-profit connecting newly diagnosed women with educational resources and friendships.

“These are some tips and tricks to ease your pain, that’s very helpful to me. I didn’t think I needed it, but thank goodness I found the group,” Kim said.

Kim now serves as a board member for the organization and helps facilitate the group’s Sisterhood Program. The program pairs newly diagnosed patients with survivors who have similar lifestyles to listen, encourage and share their own experiences.

“It takes an emotional and mental toll on an individual. So, you know, having people to talk to and ask questions. Is this normal? Am I going insane? It’s really a help,” Kim said.

Experts say women should get mammograms once a year once they turn 40. Kim went to the doctor after feeling a lump in her breast. Doctors with Thompson Comprehensive Breast Center said staying familiar with your body, like Kim, is key for early detection.

“We want to detect breast cancer early because once we detect breast cancer early, it is a curable disease,” said Dr. Gayle Roulier, a radiologist with Thompson Comprehensive Breast Center.

Now that Kim is cancer-free, she can enjoy her October birthday and anniversary.

“This year, I feel like myself in October,” Kim said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.