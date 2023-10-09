Breezy day with a few spotty showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winds are still breezy today with gusts up to 25 mph. This could make it feel cool this afternoon. We are slowly warming up this week ahead of another late-week cold front bringing rain and a big cool down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a chilly start to the day with Knoxville and surrounding counties in the mid-40s. Areas surrounding Knoxville are in the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning!

You’ll notice a few more clouds today with spotty showers possible, especially along the Tennessee and Kentucky border. Most of those showers arrive mid-day to early afternoon. We’ll dry out this afternoon with highs near 70 degrees in Knoxville. Some spots might only get in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

A stray shower could linger early Tuesday, but most of us are dry. Highs are right near average at 74 degrees with mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures are warming up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next cold front. We’ll see a few more clouds these days as well.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking your next cold front and big cool down. Right now, it looks like rain will arrive later Friday into the overnight hours. These showers linger Saturday, but hopefully out of here just in time for the Vols! Highs drop back into the 60s this weekend.

Monday's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

