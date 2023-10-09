Cow on the loose in Tennessee? Here’s who to call

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Tennesseans who’s in charge of cows that have gone rogue.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Crime Unit (ACU) is responsible for locking up cows on the loose. Residents concerned about wandering cows should submit complaints here.

But there’s a catch. The ACU is not an emergency response unit and typically responds to complaints within about three business days, the sheriff’s office said.

Tennesseans who think a cow or other livestock could be an “immediate threat to life” should contact 911 for an emergency response.

