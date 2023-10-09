Florida non-profit raising money for fallen Deputy Tucker Blakely’s family

Zechariah Cartledge started Running 4 Heroes when he was 10 years old.
By Jared Austin
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The non-profit Running 4 Heroes has started to raise money for Deputy Tucker Blakely’s family after the Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy was killed responding to a domestic call.

Zechariah Cartledge started the non-profit as a way to honor law enforcement killed in the line of duty across the country. He has run more than 1,500 miles for the same amount of officers since it started in 2019.

“Every single run we do is with a flag and then we send that flag to the family along with a handwritten note,” Zechariah Cartledge said.

One of Zechariah Cartledge’s most recent runs was for Blakely. Cartledge ran with a blue line American flag and some members of the community. This included the son of a BCSO patrolman.

Zechariah Cartledge’s father, Chad Cartledge, said when his son started this all he wanted to do was support him. Each time he runs, he said it’s a very emotional event.

“We always view the run as a memorial service so for us, each time he does the run, he knows it’s a different hero in a different community,” Chad Cartledge said.

Zechariah Cartledge starts every run by talking about the fallen law enforcement officer and his mission to help support the family. After his mile run, he’ll say a prayer for them and have a moment of silence.

“I’ll talk to the family personally through that screen and just say we’re here for them and more words about the firefighter or officer I’m running for and then we’ll do a prayer and moment of silence,” Zechariah Cartledge said.

Running 4 Heroes will also give the flag Zechariah Cartledge runs with to the family of the fallen law enforcement member. The non-profit also accepts donations with all of the money going to the Blakely family.

“It’s our way of letting the survivors know that people care and that people will be there with them with this walk they now have,” Chad Cartledge said.

They’re hoping to get around $15,000 in donations from the community in the next couple of days. Anyone interested in donating to the cause can do so on the website.

