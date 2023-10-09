‘God has blessed this process’ | East Tenn. woman says faith led her to organ donation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Donating an organ is a priceless gift. One East Tennessee woman said God called her to donate to someone she barely knew.

Terry Wilson was the Music Director for First United Methodist Church for 40 years. He has since retired but still attends the church. He suffered from polycystic kidney disease his entire life, but when things took a turn for the worse, his doctor told him he needed a kidney transplant.

“Being on the transplant list was extremely hopeful for me and a blessing because I knew the other option was dialysis, and actually, we were close to that when the match came,” said Terry Wilson.

Wilson’s church immediately posted in the bulletin that he needed an organ donor. Little did he know, a woman was already thinking about donation, and Wilson never could’ve expected who it was.

“When Teresa [Morton] decided to donate an organ, I was surprised as could be because I knew Teresa and David [Morton], but I didn’t know she was praying about this and thinking about this,” said Wilson.

Teresa Morton knew Wilson because he gave her daughters music lessons.

“You know, you see him every Sunday leading choir and doing the music, it just never occurred to me. I mean he was such a trooper, I guess, in pain and really you didn’t know it,” said Morton.

Morton said she prayed to God that if this was something she needed to do, then all the tests would come back a match, and they did.

“I had a lot of what-ifs. Our oldest daughter has an autoimmune disease and I’m like, ‘What if she needs a kidney?’ I only have two, and I love Terry [Wilson], but that’s my daughter so I had a lot of what-if questions, and I would just pray and one day God just said, ‘Teresa you take care of what you can control. I’ll handle the what-ifs,’” said Morton.

They both went into surgery on April 5, 2017. Six years later, they are both healthy and their bond is tighter than ever.

“I’m not sure that I’d be alive without the transplant. I just don’t know that, but God has blessed this process and touched both of us,” said Wilson. Morton said she encourages everyone to look into live organ donation.

“It really is very special and again truly when you see someone being so successful after that. I mean Terry was the perfect person to donate to; if anybody is going to do all the things, it’s Terry going to do it. He’s checking and going to every doctor’s appointment that he needs to and drinking all of his water and doing all of the things to ensure he stays healthy,” said Morton.

They both recommend you talk to your doctor to learn more about organ donation.

