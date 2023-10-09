Halloween experiences coming back to Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Knoxville is getting spooky again with Halloween-themed experiences making a return. This year, events and activities will include a spooky scavenger hunt and a costume contest.

“Residents and visitors might feel a familiar chill running down their spines, and it’s not just the anticipation of autumn! Wicked Cool is back with fearful favorites and fresh fun,” said Michele Hummel, executive director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. “We appreciate the local businesses and event partners that bring Wicked Cool to life each year. Don’t miss the chance to be wickedly delighted downtown!”

Here’s a full list of all the activities coming to Knoxville:

Wicked Cool Cats: This scavenger hunt features more than $500 in prizes from mystery downtown businesses. Participants can find nine black cats in business windows, scanning QR codes for chances to win gift cards. Find clues This scavenger hunt features more than $500 in prizes from mystery downtown businesses. Participants can find nine black cats in business windows, scanning QR codes for chances to win gift cards. Find clues here . Winners will be announced on Nov. 1.

Thrills and chills: This is Knoxville’s creepiest bar crawl! Failing that, you can scare yourself silly with the Tennessee Theatre’s Costumes and Cartoons. Events for all ages are listed at This is Knoxville’s creepiest bar crawl! Failing that, you can scare yourself silly with the Tennessee Theatre’s Costumes and Cartoons. Events for all ages are listed at here

Wicked walks and photo ops: There will be scary photo stops all across downtown Knoxville. Snap a photo and share on social media using #KnoxHalloween and tag @downtownknox for the chance to be featured on Downtown Knoxville’s accounts and win prizes.

Supernatural snacks and shopping: Several Knoxville businesses will be offering Halloween-themed drinks, snacks and products.

Costume contest: Show off your Halloween costume for the chance to win a gift card from a Downtown Knoxville business. Contest categories include: Best Couple, Cutest, Best Family, Best Group, Best Hollywood/Broadway, Best Kid(s), Best Pet and Scariest. To enter, take a picture of your look with downtown in the background – suggested photo locations are marked on sidewalks through the city center. Then, upload your photo online Show off your Halloween costume for the chance to win a gift card from a Downtown Knoxville business. Contest categories include: Best Couple, Cutest, Best Family, Best Group, Best Hollywood/Broadway, Best Kid(s), Best Pet and Scariest. To enter, take a picture of your look with downtown in the background – suggested photo locations are marked on sidewalks through the city center. Then, upload your photo online here or share on social media with #KnoxHalloween.

