Knoxville police investigating shooting on MLK Jr. Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the corner of Ben Hur Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, officials with the department announced Monday.

Officers were flagged down, officials said, and found a woman who had been shot. The woman was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she reportedly died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.