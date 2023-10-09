Knoxville police investigating shooting on MLK Jr. Avenue

Officers were flagged down, officials said, and found a woman who had been shot.
Officers were flagged down, officials said, and found a woman who had been shot.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the corner of Ben Hur Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, officials with the department announced Monday.

Officers were flagged down, officials said, and found a woman who had been shot. The woman was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where she reportedly died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandra Kelly died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘She was amazing’ | Family and friends remember life of 7-year-old Clinton girl
The newest AP College Football Poll dropped on Sunday, and Tennessee has moved up.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct....
Tennesseans in Israel during deadly attack, WVLT’s Alan Williams reports
Knoxville Fire Department officials said they are investigating a fire that destroyed a home.
Dog found dead, Knoxville home complete loss after fire

Latest News

Halloween experiences coming back to Downtown Knoxville
Halloween experiences coming back to Downtown Knoxville
Cooler temperatures return Tuesday morning
Breezy day with a few spotty showers
Monday, WVLT’s Alan Williams provided an update on the Tennessee natives, saying the group...
Tennesseans in Israel continue to move through country after deadly attack
Officers were flagged down, officials said, and found a woman who had been shot.
Knoxville police investigating shooting on MLK Jr. Avenue