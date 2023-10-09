Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Italian Baked Zucchini

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a veggie-centric weeknight meal? Check out this Italian-inspired dish from Chef John!

Italian Baked Zucchini

Servings: 2 people

Ingredients

  • 2 small zucchini or 3 large ones
  • 4 oz fresh mozzarella. Try to use fresh if you can, but shredded will work too.
  • 12 ounces marinara sauce
  • 1 1/2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 tsp kosher salt and pepper
  • 1/4 cup fresh grated Parmesan
  • 1 tbsp basil, sliced thinly

Instructions

  1. Clean and wash your zucchini
  2. Pre-heat a large heavy bottom skillet or cast iron pan
  3. Cut your zucchini lengthwise into ½ inch strips
  4. Drizzle the zucchini with olive oil.
  5. Sprinkle the zucchini with salt and pepper
  6. Once your pan is ready, add your zucchini and cook for about 3 minutes per side.
  7. Remove your zucchini from the pan and set aside
  8. Gently heat your marinara sauce on low heat
  9. Pre-heat your oven on high heat
  10. Grab a large oven safe baking dish
  11. Scoop ½ cup of your marinara sauce into the baking dish and spread it out evenly
  12. Next, Add your zucchini slices into the dish side by side but not overlapping.
  13. Now take a tablespoon of your marinara and place on each slice of zucchini and spread it out. Keep doing this until all the zucchini has sauce
  14. Now cut your mozzarella into thin strips and place over the zucchini.
  15. Next, sprinkle your freshly grated parmesan evenly over top of this
  16. Once your zucchini are all dressed with sauce and cheese, place the zucchini in the oven and slightly brown the cheese.
  17. Remove from the oven and serve with basil on top.

