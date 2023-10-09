Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Italian Baked Zucchini

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a veggie-centric weeknight meal? Check out this Italian-inspired dish from Chef John!

Italian Baked Zucchini

Servings: 2 people

Ingredients

4 oz fresh mozzarella. Try to use fresh if you can, but shredded will work too.

Instructions

Clean and wash your zucchini

Pre-heat a large heavy bottom skillet or cast iron pan

Cut your zucchini lengthwise into ½ inch strips

Drizzle the zucchini with olive oil.

Sprinkle the zucchini with salt and pepper

Once your pan is ready, add your zucchini and cook for about 3 minutes per side.

Remove your zucchini from the pan and set aside

Gently heat your marinara sauce on low heat

Pre-heat your oven on high heat

Grab a large oven safe baking dish

Scoop ½ cup of your marinara sauce into the baking dish and spread it out evenly

Next, Add your zucchini slices into the dish side by side but not overlapping.

Now take a tablespoon of your marinara and place on each slice of zucchini and spread it out. Keep doing this until all the zucchini has sauce

Now cut your mozzarella into thin strips and place over the zucchini.

Next, sprinkle your freshly grated parmesan evenly over top of this

Once your zucchini are all dressed with sauce and cheese, place the zucchini in the oven and slightly brown the cheese.