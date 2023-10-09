Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Italian Baked Zucchini
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a veggie-centric weeknight meal? Check out this Italian-inspired dish from Chef John!
Italian Baked Zucchini
Servings: 2 people
Ingredients
- 2 small zucchini or 3 large ones
- 4 oz fresh mozzarella. Try to use fresh if you can, but shredded will work too.
- 12 ounces marinara sauce
- 1 1/2 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt and pepper
- 1/4 cup fresh grated Parmesan
- 1 tbsp basil, sliced thinly
Instructions
- Clean and wash your zucchini
- Pre-heat a large heavy bottom skillet or cast iron pan
- Cut your zucchini lengthwise into ½ inch strips
- Drizzle the zucchini with olive oil.
- Sprinkle the zucchini with salt and pepper
- Once your pan is ready, add your zucchini and cook for about 3 minutes per side.
- Remove your zucchini from the pan and set aside
- Gently heat your marinara sauce on low heat
- Pre-heat your oven on high heat
- Grab a large oven safe baking dish
- Scoop ½ cup of your marinara sauce into the baking dish and spread it out evenly
- Next, Add your zucchini slices into the dish side by side but not overlapping.
- Now take a tablespoon of your marinara and place on each slice of zucchini and spread it out. Keep doing this until all the zucchini has sauce
- Now cut your mozzarella into thin strips and place over the zucchini.
- Next, sprinkle your freshly grated parmesan evenly over top of this
- Once your zucchini are all dressed with sauce and cheese, place the zucchini in the oven and slightly brown the cheese.
- Remove from the oven and serve with basil on top.
