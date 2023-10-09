Muse Knoxville celebrates STEAM with fall-themed activities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Muse Knoxville is getting into the seasonal spirit by FALLing for STEAM!

The nonprofit children’s museum is hosting a series of fall-inspired programs this October to get kids and their parents involved in engaging, educational activities.

Here’s a look at the upcoming events:

Fall Break Construction Camp: Oct. 9-13 from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Campers will craft a collection of miniature origami petting zoos and build dioramas.

Robotics Festival: Oct.13 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Interact with local area organizations as they educate kids on the different areas of STEAM, using robots.

Spooktacular Silent Disco: Oct.13 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Make your own trick-or-treat bag, decorate a pumpkin, dance in a silent disco and try your luck at a costume contest! Food trucks will be on-site. Get your tickets here

Family Science Fair: Oct. 14 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Work as a family to design a science project and bring it to life! You will need to submit a proposal beforehand here

Solar Eclipse Day Activities: Oct. 14 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Celebrate the science of the solar eclipse!



Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.