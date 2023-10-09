Muse Knoxville celebrates STEAM with fall-themed activities
Enjoy fall-inspired activities that are both engaging and educational.
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Muse Knoxville is getting into the seasonal spirit by FALLing for STEAM!
The nonprofit children’s museum is hosting a series of fall-inspired programs this October to get kids and their parents involved in engaging, educational activities.
Here’s a look at the upcoming events:
- Fall Break Construction Camp:
- Oct. 9-13 from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Campers will craft a collection of miniature origami petting zoos and build dioramas.
- Robotics Festival:
- Oct.13 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Interact with local area organizations as they educate kids on the different areas of STEAM, using robots.
- Spooktacular Silent Disco:
- Oct.13 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
- Make your own trick-or-treat bag, decorate a pumpkin, dance in a silent disco and try your luck at a costume contest! Food trucks will be on-site.
- Family Science Fair:
- Oct. 14 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Work as a family to design a science project and bring it to life!
- Solar Eclipse Day Activities:
- Oct. 14 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Celebrate the science of the solar eclipse!
