Muse Knoxville celebrates STEAM with fall-themed activities

Enjoy fall-inspired activities that are both engaging and educational.
By Whitney Turner
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Muse Knoxville is getting into the seasonal spirit by FALLing for STEAM!

The nonprofit children’s museum is hosting a series of fall-inspired programs this October to get kids and their parents involved in engaging, educational activities.

Here’s a look at the upcoming events:

  • Fall Break Construction Camp:
    • Oct. 9-13 from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
    • Campers will craft a collection of miniature origami petting zoos and build dioramas.
  • Robotics Festival:
    • Oct.13 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
    • Interact with local area organizations as they educate kids on the different areas of STEAM, using robots.
  • Spooktacular Silent Disco:
    • Oct.13 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
    • Make your own trick-or-treat bag, decorate a pumpkin, dance in a silent disco and try your luck at a costume contest! Food trucks will be on-site.
  • Family Science Fair:
    • Oct. 14 from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
    • Work as a family to design a science project and bring it to life!
  • Solar Eclipse Day Activities:
    • Oct. 14 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
    • Celebrate the science of the solar eclipse!

