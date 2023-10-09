Reported assault with whiskey bottle leads to arrest

Police said the suspect reportedly threw a whiskey bottle through a car window and hit a...
Police said the suspect reportedly threw a whiskey bottle through a car window and hit a 16-year-old in the head and shoulder.(Storyblocks)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police arrested one man after they said he reportedly threw a whiskey bottle through a car window and hit a 16-year-old in the head and shoulder.

Officials with the Monticello Police Department announced the arrest in a Facebook post, which can be seen below.

Officers said Randall Hall, 31, was arrested at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Sunday. The incident reportedly happened near North 1st Street.

Police said Hall was charged with assault, criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.

Hall was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Also announced in the Facebook post were two other arrests.

Officers said Ronnie Weddle, 64, was charged with a violation of bond conditions after he reportedly left a rehabilitation facility on Friday.

Bryson Davis, 25, was charged with theft by unlawful taking on Saturday after police said he reportedly tried to hide $219.31 worth of merchandise and attempted to leave the store without paying.

Both Weddle and Davis were also taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandra Kelly died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘She was amazing’ | Family and friends remember life of 7-year-old Clinton girl
The newest AP College Football Poll dropped on Sunday, and Tennessee has moved up.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct....
Tennesseans in Israel during deadly attack, WVLT’s Alan Williams reports
Knoxville Fire Department officials said they are investigating a fire that destroyed a home.
Dog found dead, Knoxville home complete loss after fire

Latest News

Knoxville police investigating shooting on MLK Jr. Avenue
Knoxville police investigating shooting on MLK Jr. Avenue
Harlan County High School
School administration cracking down on vaping
Halloween experiences coming back to Downtown Knoxville
Halloween experiences coming back to Downtown Knoxville
Cooler temperatures return Tuesday morning
Breezy day with a few spotty showers