School administration cracking down on vaping

Harlan County High School
Harlan County High School(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Schools administrators are working to stop folks from using e-cigarettes on school property.

Matt Cope, who serves as the police chief for the school system, said they are consistently finding students with a vape.

”We are seeing a dangerous steady increase in the amount of vaping in our students, throughout our county and across the country that are engaging in vaping. We see it on a daily basis in our schools. It continues to rise,” said Cope.

In response, the school system has installed vape detection devices in bathrooms and staff are trained to look out for e-cigarettes, but Cope said students are becoming more creative in hiding them.

“Now we’re seeing vapes in many every day items. Whether it be the strings in a child’s hoodie or a vape that looked like a highlighter, or makeup or a watch, or an ink pen. I mean, they’re disguising them so many different ways,” he said.

Cope explained that any Harlan County Schools student can be subject to disciplinary action if they are found with a vape.

Administrators are trying to also educate students about the dangers of nicotine and other substances.

“All of our students have had vaping discussions in their classes,” said Cope. “We’ve had a big assembly for all of our high school students. All of our middle school students to talk about the dangers of vaping.”

Cope said he feels like businesses are marketing towards students, making it even harder to keep them from vaping.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandra Kelly died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘She was amazing’ | Family and friends remember life of 7-year-old Clinton girl
The newest AP College Football Poll dropped on Sunday, and Tennessee has moved up.
Tennessee moves up in AP College Football Poll
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct....
Tennesseans in Israel during deadly attack, WVLT’s Alan Williams reports
Knoxville Fire Department officials said they are investigating a fire that destroyed a home.
Dog found dead, Knoxville home complete loss after fire

Latest News

Knoxville police investigating shooting on MLK Jr. Avenue
Knoxville police investigating shooting on MLK Jr. Avenue
Halloween experiences coming back to Downtown Knoxville
Halloween experiences coming back to Downtown Knoxville
Police said the suspect reportedly threw a whiskey bottle through a car window and hit a...
Reported assault with whiskey bottle leads to arrest
Cooler temperatures return Tuesday morning
Breezy day with a few spotty showers