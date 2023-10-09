Tennesseans in Israel continue to move through country after deadly attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - About a dozen East Tennesseans, including WVLT News’ Allan Williams, continue to make their way through Israel following a deadly Hamas attack.

Monday, Williams provided an update on the Tennessee natives, saying the group continues to travel in what already feels like a war-torn country.

“Today we visited Bethlehem, that’s the sight of the church of the Nativity, which is Christ’s birth,” Williams said. “We were going to make a turn, that turn was blocked because what looked like a crater of something, maybe it was a missile or rocket that went off.”

Williams added that soldiers had blocked that section of the road off, turning the group back the way they had come.

“We took three vans through the mountains, high in the mountains, all the way through up and down, it took us hours to get through there. We were almost stuck. We made it back but were in Palestinian territory and one of those towns we went through was Bethany,” Williams said.

Williams and his group also witnessed attacks, presuming they were hearing anti-aircraft and missile weapons.

“It was pretty scary, then we got back and just as soon as we arrived here in Jerusalem, the sirens all over the city went off, and then just a few minutes later there were three booms that went off,” Williams said.

As far as looking forward, the group is keeping an eye on information from the U.S. Embassy in the area, building up a contingency plan, should they be ordered to leave.

