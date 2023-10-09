Tennessee announces game time for Alabama match up on WVLT

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced Monday when the Vols will take on Alabama. Fans can look forward to a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 21.

The match up comes after Tennessee’s win over Alabama last season, 52-49. The Crimson Tide will be looking for payback when the Vols travel to Tuscaloosa.

The game will air on WVLT.

