Tennessee announces game time for Alabama match up on WVLT
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced Monday when the Vols will take on Alabama. Fans can look forward to a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 21.
The match up comes after Tennessee’s win over Alabama last season, 52-49. The Crimson Tide will be looking for payback when the Vols travel to Tuscaloosa.
The game will air on WVLT.
