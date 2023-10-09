Tennessee announces game time for Alabama match up on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced Monday when the Vols will take on Alabama. Fans can look forward to a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 21.

Kick time for The Third Saturday in October



vs Alabama

📅 October 21

⌚️ 3:30pm ET

📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/OebEA5ZVkx — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 9, 2023

The match up comes after Tennessee’s win over Alabama last season, 52-49. The Crimson Tide will be looking for payback when the Vols travel to Tuscaloosa.

The game will air on WVLT.

