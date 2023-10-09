Tennessee begins Texas A&M week with new look offense

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Texas A&M week begins for Tennessee football, so does life without Bru McCoy.

It’s now up to Kaleb Webb and Chas Nimrod to fill the hole left by number 15′s season-ending injury.

“We feel good about their development,” said Head Coach Josh Heupel. “They’ve got to practice well, prepare well, and get themselves in a position to go play well.”

Heupel added that the pair were excited about the opportunity to step up.

Tight End Jacob Warren made sure to include playmakers who have been making an impact since week one for the Vols.

“You see Ramel Keyton and the big catches he makes, you saw Squirrel [White] last week making a ginormous catch,” said Warren. “It’ll be cool to see them, support them and back them up.”

Nimrod and Webb aren’t the only pass catchers rising on the depth chart. Warren will get the start at tight end this week, replacing McCallan Castles after making three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown against South Carolina.

The Vols return to practice on Tuesday. Kickoff in Saturday’s game against Texas A&M is set for 3:30 on WVLT.

